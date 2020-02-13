New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $43,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.85. 712,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.98.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

