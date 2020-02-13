New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,150,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 28,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,065. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.