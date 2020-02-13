New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $54.35 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.37% of Atlassian worth $54,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $275,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $953,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $588,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $151.54 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $99.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -141.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

