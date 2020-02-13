New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $50,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,466,444 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.