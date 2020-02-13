New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,052 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Twilio worth $48,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Twilio by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $77,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $125.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

