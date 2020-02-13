New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,800 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $53,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $34,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

