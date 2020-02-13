New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,200 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Kellogg worth $51,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,410,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.