New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,300 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.63% of Neogen worth $55,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Neogen by 42.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Neogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Neogen by 12.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Neogen by 159.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 96,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $1,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,930,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 11,780 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $760,399.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,650.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,712. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

