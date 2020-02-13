New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,892 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Cintas worth $66,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,047,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,144,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,502,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,512,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $297.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.04 and a 200-day moving average of $266.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $297.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.