New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $57,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $169.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average of $154.03.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $585,440.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,168.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

