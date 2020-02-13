Newport Trust Co Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,361,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,764,280 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 20.1% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 2.62% of AT&T worth $7,478,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AT&T by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,786,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,072,000 after purchasing an additional 785,801 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 85,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,295,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

