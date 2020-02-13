Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.08

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.08 and last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 46051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,930 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

