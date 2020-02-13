Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Nike comprises 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $25,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

