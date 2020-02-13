Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,712 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 227,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NYSE NBL traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,247,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.