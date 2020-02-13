Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.
NYSE NOMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
