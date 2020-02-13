Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,034,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,868 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 729,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 631,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Nomad Foods by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 885,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 494,774 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

