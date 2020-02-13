Nomura Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $63.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.04.

ATVI opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

