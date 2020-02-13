Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Nordson has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordson to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $178.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.28. Nordson has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $180.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

