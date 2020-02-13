North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,707. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.83 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

