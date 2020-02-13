North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $1,515.11. The stock had a trading volume of 386,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,571. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,529.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,428.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,294.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

