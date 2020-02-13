North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,769,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $53.74. 47,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

