North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Waters by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 87.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after buying an additional 112,004 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $13,081,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Waters by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

NYSE WAT traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.01. 141,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.39. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,556 shares of company stock worth $3,057,286. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

