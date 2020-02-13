Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the January 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 328,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NTIC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 28,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364. The company has a market cap of $128.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.