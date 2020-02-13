Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRIM. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.69. 2,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,431. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.