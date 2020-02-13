Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.86

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.86 and last traded at C$31.84, with a volume of 28324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVU.UN shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.19.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.54.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

