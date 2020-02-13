NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $64.78 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

