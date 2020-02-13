NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. NorthWestern updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

NWE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 219,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.