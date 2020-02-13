NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.14.

NYSE:NWE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

