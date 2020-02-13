Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 119573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

