Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.19. 157,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.37 and a 200 day moving average of $309.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

