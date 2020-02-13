Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 103,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

