Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.29. The company had a trading volume of 404,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $130.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.