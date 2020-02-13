Novare Capital Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $213.02. 830,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $156.74 and a 52 week high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

