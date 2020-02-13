Novare Capital Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $169,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3,907.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 7,430,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,251,771. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

