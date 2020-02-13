Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 256.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $68.08.

