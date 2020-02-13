Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 7.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

