Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.19. 33,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,125. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Nomura raised their price target on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.