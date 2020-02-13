Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

NYSE NUS traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

