Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $69.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

