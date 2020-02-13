NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.08% of NVIDIA worth $5,880,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Nomura boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.26.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, reaching $272.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,279,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $272.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.63 and a 200-day moving average of $203.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

