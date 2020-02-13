NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Cascend Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cascend Securities from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $272.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.17. The stock has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $272.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

