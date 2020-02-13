NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.71.

NXPI stock opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $138.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 162.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

