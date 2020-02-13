Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires 4,750 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,544. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.