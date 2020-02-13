Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,521 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 516,850 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.04. 334,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 22,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $1,692,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CL. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

