Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock remained flat at $$29.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 269,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

