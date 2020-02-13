Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,425 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,461. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

