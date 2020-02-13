Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387,815 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 75,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. 9,093,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,602,418. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

