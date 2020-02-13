Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,390. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $147.96. 3,406,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.61. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

