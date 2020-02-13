Oakbrook Investments LLC Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,679 shares of company stock worth $38,681,248. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.30. 1,076,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,750. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.02 and a 200-day moving average of $329.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

