Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $1.36 Million in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. 1,288,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,654. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

