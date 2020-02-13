Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 12,395 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 73,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

UTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,769,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,878. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

